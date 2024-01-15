Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,736 shares during the quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.07. The stock had a trading volume of 11,329,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,094,645. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.46. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $75.66.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.