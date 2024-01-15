Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Sells 283 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLYV. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 89.9% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,332,000. Equita Financial Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,004,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,789. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.47 and a fifty-two week high of $86.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.09.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

