Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Sells 987 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000.

Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,070,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,673,022. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.42. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $94.53. The company has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

