Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. reduced its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,217 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Loews worth $8,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 12.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Loews by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,255,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,092,000 after buying an additional 20,277 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Loews by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 27,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Loews in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Loews by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 145,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,199,000 after buying an additional 8,284 shares in the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Loews Stock Performance

L opened at $71.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $52.85 and a 1-year high of $71.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.78.

Loews Dividend Announcement

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.76%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

L has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Loews in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Loews from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anthony Welters sold 715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $50,164.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,032.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $3,380,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,946,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,939,226.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Welters sold 715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $50,164.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,139 shares in the company, valued at $571,032.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

