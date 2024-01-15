Lomiko Metals (CVE:LMR) Trading Down 25%

Lomiko Metals Inc. (CVE:LMR – Get Free Report) was down 25% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 189,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 385,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Lomiko Metals Stock Down 25.0 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of C$6.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.84.

Lomiko Metals Company Profile

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite and lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is its 100% owned La Loutre graphite property located in Laurentian region of Quebec. The company was formerly known as Lomiko Resources Inc and changed its name to Lomiko Metals Inc in October 2008.

Featured Stories

