Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URTH. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 68.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period.

URTH stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $132.93. The company had a trading volume of 220,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,344. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 1 year low of $109.48 and a 1 year high of $133.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.22.

About iShares MSCI World ETF

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

