Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Buys 1,311 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,198 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $2,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the 1st quarter worth $1,219,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 29.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 6,634 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 3.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,289 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rogers Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,281,771 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $186,241,000 after acquiring an additional 455,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RCI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,811. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.29. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.55 and a 12-month high of $50.16.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Free Report ) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 5.64%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 99.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RCI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Desjardins upgraded Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

