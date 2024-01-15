Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Magna International were worth $3,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International during the third quarter worth $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 323.5% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Magna International by 131.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Magna International during the second quarter worth about $86,000. 62.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore boosted their target price on Magna International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Magna International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Magna International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $73.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Magna International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Magna International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.87.

Magna International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MGA traded down $1.36 on Monday, hitting $55.51. The company had a trading volume of 978,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,856. The company has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.88 and a 200 day moving average of $56.19. Magna International Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.71 and a 52-week high of $68.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Magna International Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magna International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Magna International’s payout ratio is currently 50.97%.

Magna International Profile



Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Featured Stories

