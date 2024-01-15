Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Has $5.10 Million Stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial accounts for approximately 1.9% of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $5,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 7,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,519,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,341,000 after buying an additional 158,621 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 287,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,100,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. 44.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SLF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.98. The company had a trading volume of 402,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,011. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.53 and a 12 month high of $53.21. The stock has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.84.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Free Report ) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.5637 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.48%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

