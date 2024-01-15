Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 9.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 101,940 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,825 shares during the period. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $3,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTEX. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 82.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 870 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Open Text by 12.2% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 3.3% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,492 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Open Text alerts:

Open Text Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:OTEX traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.55. The company had a trading volume of 517,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,989. Open Text Co. has a 1 year low of $31.86 and a 1 year high of $43.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 1.14.

Open Text Announces Dividend

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Free Report ) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Open Text had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OTEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Open Text from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Open Text

Open Text Profile

(Free Report)

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.