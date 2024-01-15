Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,994,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $348,326,000 after buying an additional 237,463 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,249,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,680,000 after acquiring an additional 44,071 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,208,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,801,000 after acquiring an additional 183,915 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,911 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,266,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,303,000 after purchasing an additional 57,032 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:SMG traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.95. 682,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,600. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.97 and a 200 day moving average of $56.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.81. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $88.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.71.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported ($2.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.83) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $374.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.16 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 10.70% and a positive return on equity of 421.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is presently -38.88%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 64,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total value of $3,385,859.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,218,726.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 46,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $2,848,725.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,923,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,552,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 64,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total transaction of $3,385,859.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,218,726.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,894 shares of company stock valued at $6,354,208. Company insiders own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SMG. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro



The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

