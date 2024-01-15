Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 127,645 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,116 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank comprises about 2.9% of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $7,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 52.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $468,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,918,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,082,848,000 after acquiring an additional 76,129 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 10,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 12.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,338,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,121,000 after purchasing an additional 497,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TD shares. CIBC cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.60.

NYSE TD traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.05. 2,268,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,420,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $107.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.32. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $54.69 and a 12-month high of $70.67.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.04). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.7506 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 67.95%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

