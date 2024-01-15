Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,875 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 1.7% of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,870 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 126,816 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $62,012,000 after acquiring an additional 5,663 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,020,000. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $596.54. 1,472,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,225,511. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.60 and a 1 year high of $633.89. The stock has a market cap of $271.60 billion, a PE ratio of 50.51, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $599.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $552.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,420.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,456.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,469 shares of company stock valued at $25,724,422. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $617.21.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

