Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Stock Rating Lowered by TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $75.00 target price on the building manufacturing company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $71.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Cowen raised Louisiana-Pacific from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Louisiana-Pacific from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.14.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LPX

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $69.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.10 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.97 and its 200-day moving average is $63.46. Louisiana-Pacific has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $79.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael W. Blosser sold 4,060 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $272,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,340,486. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael W. Blosser sold 4,060 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $272,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,340,486. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,313 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $221,971.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,873 shares of company stock valued at $581,966. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,323,863 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $180,187,000 after purchasing an additional 196,459 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,441,912 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $151,692,000 after acquiring an additional 50,575 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,204 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $76,945,000 after acquiring an additional 12,127 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,016,035 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $63,115,000 after acquiring an additional 18,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 4,391.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 848,748 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $63,639,000 after acquiring an additional 829,852 shares during the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.