Louisiana-Pacific’s (LPX) Hold Rating Reiterated at TD Cowen

TD Cowen restated their hold rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a $75.00 price target on the building manufacturing company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LPX. StockNews.com upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Securities lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Louisiana-Pacific from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.14.

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $69.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.10 and a beta of 1.81. Louisiana-Pacific has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $79.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.46.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.35 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Louisiana-Pacific

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, CAO Derek Nelson Doyle sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total value of $87,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,356 shares in the company, valued at $255,479.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Derek Nelson Doyle sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $87,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,479.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $221,971.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,873 shares of company stock worth $581,966 over the last 90 days. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Louisiana-Pacific

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 4,391.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 848,748 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $63,639,000 after purchasing an additional 829,852 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,311,921 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $205,737,000 after buying an additional 655,132 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,576,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 434.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 695,900 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $38,462,000 after buying an additional 565,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,881,000. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

