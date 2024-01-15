Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Cut to C$12.50

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 16.17% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Eight Capital set a C$11.50 price target on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.70 to C$12.80 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$8.40 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.71.

Lundin Mining stock traded up C$0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$10.76. 405,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,323,887. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of C$7.35 and a 1 year high of C$11.93. The firm has a market cap of C$8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.13.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The mining company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.32 billion. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 11.08%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 1.0210526 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

