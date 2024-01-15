Lunt Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Lunt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Lunt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Lunt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,772,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,578,000 after buying an additional 1,474,149 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,859,000 after buying an additional 7,948,942 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,702,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,101 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth $1,070,525,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 276.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,980,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923,907 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA RSP traded down $0.35 on Monday, reaching $156.05. The company had a trading volume of 5,568,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,184,245. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $158.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.04 and a 200-day moving average of $148.10.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
