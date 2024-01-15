Lunt Capital Management Inc. Has $612,000 Stock Position in Davis Select Worldwide ETF (BATS:DWLD)

Lunt Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF (BATS:DWLD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Davis Select Worldwide ETF worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Joule Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 20,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 9,525 shares in the last quarter.

Davis Select Worldwide ETF Price Performance

DWLD traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.12. The company had a trading volume of 9,035 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $269.36 million, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.57.

Davis Select Worldwide ETF Profile

The Davis Select Worldwide ETF (DWLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AWCI index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global equities. The fund seeks long-term capital growth. DWLD was launched on Jan 11, 2017 and is managed by Davis.

