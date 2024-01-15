Lunt Capital Management Inc. Purchases 797 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Lunt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF makes up about 1.2% of Lunt Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Lunt Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UCON. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1,078.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,593,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,669 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,550,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,876,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,771,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $10,533,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA UCON traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,006,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,089. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.18. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.45 and a 12-month high of $24.85.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

