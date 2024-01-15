Lunt Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Lunt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Lunt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Lunt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 579,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,209,000 after buying an additional 183,401 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 171,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,656,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 6,291 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $8,316,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,024,000.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of MOAT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $83.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,058,942 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.07. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.