Lunt Capital Management Inc. Takes $314,000 Position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ)

Lunt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000. Lunt Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.28% of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PIZ. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Refined Wealth Management raised its stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 70,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter.

PIZ stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,167. The company has a market capitalization of $121.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.00. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $27.16 and a 1-year high of $31.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.1162 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

