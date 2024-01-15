Lyell Wealth Management LP Has $616,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Lyell Wealth Management LP reduced its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,392,000 after purchasing an additional 205,245,648 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,386,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,361,000 after purchasing an additional 130,211 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,927,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,411,000 after purchasing an additional 13,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,302,000 after purchasing an additional 215,908 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $207.39 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $201.15 and its 200-day moving average is $197.07. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $216.57. The firm has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

