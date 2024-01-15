Lyell Wealth Management LP Has $879,000 Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Lyell Wealth Management LP cut its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,914 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MU. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,833,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,311,265,000 after purchasing an additional 484,293 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,638,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,311,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,456,455 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $166,927,000 after purchasing an additional 447,560 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.70.

Micron Technology Trading Down 1.2 %

MU opened at $82.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $90.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.53. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.76 and a fifty-two week high of $87.87.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total value of $585,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at $54,506,605.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $585,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at $54,506,605.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $602,110.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,689.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 263,110 shares of company stock worth $20,760,662 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.