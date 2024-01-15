Lyell Wealth Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Lyell Wealth Management LP trimmed its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,003 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Twilio were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 139.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 245,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,624,000 after purchasing an additional 143,020 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the first quarter worth approximately $450,000. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the second quarter worth approximately $6,917,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the second quarter worth approximately $471,000. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the second quarter worth approximately $382,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total value of $475,148.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,405,404. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Twilio news, insider Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $759,333.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 207,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,984,495.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total value of $475,148.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,405,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,020,880 shares of company stock valued at $4,342,944 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twilio Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $73.21 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.35 and a 200 day moving average of $63.13. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.02 and a 52 week high of $79.70. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.03 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Twilio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.55.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

