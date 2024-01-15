Lyell Wealth Management LP Lowers Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Lyell Wealth Management LP cut its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in RTX were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Asio Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 41,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,919 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waycross Investment Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Waycross Investment Management Co now owns 12,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $86.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.96. The company has a market cap of $124.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on shares of RTX in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a report on Monday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.39.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

