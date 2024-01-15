MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,229 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Altria Group by 100,097.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,100,359,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,846,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,261,791 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Altria Group by 8.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 96,401,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,367,008,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546,851 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Altria Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,564,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,262,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,150 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,615,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,048 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,025,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,982 shares during the period. 58.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.53.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:MO traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.34. 7,703,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,078,478. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.71. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $51.57. The firm has a market cap of $73.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.48%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.84%.

Insider Transactions at Altria Group

In related news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at $343,156.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.