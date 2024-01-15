MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.36 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IWM stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $193.23. 42,992,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,500,355. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $205.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $187.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.52.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.