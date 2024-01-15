MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 77,453 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,224 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up about 1.7% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $14,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 9.0% in the third quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,153 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 305.7% in the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 45.6% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 26,352 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.90.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $201.10. 2,429,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,890,645. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $198.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $217.02. The company has a market capitalization of $132.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

