MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,424 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $4,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 90 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Stock Up 1.6 %

Public Storage stock traded up $4.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $295.03. The stock had a trading volume of 791,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,022. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.55. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $233.18 and a 12-month high of $316.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $277.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.17.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 45.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.86.

Insider Transactions at Public Storage

In other news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total value of $1,296,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,163 shares in the company, valued at $7,822,774.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total value of $1,296,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,163 shares in the company, valued at $7,822,774.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total transaction of $74,775.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,674,135.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,665 shares of company stock worth $15,268,673 over the last three months. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

