MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 11,046 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,046 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 226.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.03. The company had a trading volume of 7,062,527 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.71. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $102.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

