MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,228 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $3,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 473.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on J shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE J traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $133.83. 932,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.55. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.00 and a 1-year high of $141.16.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jacobs Solutions news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $194,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Jacobs Solutions news, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.48, for a total transaction of $701,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,995,418.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $194,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,832 shares of company stock worth $3,112,190. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.