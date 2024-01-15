MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,501 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 10,790 shares in the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MAR. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $221.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Marriott International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on Marriott International in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.87.

Shares of MAR stock traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $225.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 758,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,056. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.24. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.56 and a 52 week high of $228.94. The company has a market cap of $66.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.61.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.01. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 5,862.15% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 22.03%.

Marriott International declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

