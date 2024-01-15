MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 230 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,100 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 351.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Autodesk by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in Autodesk by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Autodesk from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Autodesk from $215.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet raised Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.15.

In other news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $1,220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,707,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $1,220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,707,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 2,003 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.50, for a total value of $461,691.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,569,201.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,620 shares of company stock valued at $5,290,138 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADSK traded up $1.79 on Monday, hitting $242.44. 1,012,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,194,689. The business’s fifty day moving average is $225.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.64. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.38 and a 12 month high of $245.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.04, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

