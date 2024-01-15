MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,584 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,584 shares during the quarter. Waste Management accounts for about 1.2% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $9,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 274,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,789,000 after acquiring an additional 5,585 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 26,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WM shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.36.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $716,724.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,499,212. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total value of $2,435,246.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,060,988.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $716,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,499,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,598 shares of company stock valued at $7,517,269. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $181.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,035,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,111. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.31 and a 12-month high of $181.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $174.64 and a 200-day moving average of $165.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.56%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

