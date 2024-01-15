MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 367 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Ingredion worth $4,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ingredion by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,030,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,057,000 after purchasing an additional 46,092 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,790,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,608,000 after acquiring an additional 107,110 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,418,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,617,000 after acquiring an additional 26,437 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 2.5% during the second quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,463,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,012,000 after acquiring an additional 35,323 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,389,000 after acquiring an additional 45,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE INGR traded up $0.63 on Monday, hitting $109.86. The stock had a trading volume of 268,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,767. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52-week low of $89.54 and a 52-week high of $113.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.80.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.38. Ingredion had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.40%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INGR. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ingredion from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ingredion in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Ingredion in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.50.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

