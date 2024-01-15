MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,838 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,780 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 3,838 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth $610,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 72.7% during the second quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 504,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $20,160,000 after acquiring an additional 212,100 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 171.9% during the second quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,439,447 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $57,578,000 after acquiring an additional 910,004 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 12,975 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,416,665 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $51,901,000 after purchasing an additional 639,637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

FCX traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $40.94. The stock had a trading volume of 7,622,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,542,822. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $46.73. The company has a market cap of $58.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 2.05.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.38.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

