MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,187 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,187 shares during the period. Microchip Technology makes up about 1.4% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $11,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 83.5% in the second quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Stock Down 0.3 %

MCHP traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,025,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,178,478. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.97. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $68.75 and a one year high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a $0.439 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $193,914.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,591.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCHP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.