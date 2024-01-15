MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 675 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on LMT. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $495.23.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 2.2 %

LMT stock traded up $10.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $463.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 966,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $449.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $444.77. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $508.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.51.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.2 EPS for the current year.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

