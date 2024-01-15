MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 8,625 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,625 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 11.0% during the third quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB lifted its position in Citigroup by 0.5% during the third quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 165,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its position in Citigroup by 14.7% during the third quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 6,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA lifted its position in Citigroup by 75.6% during the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 231,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,514,000 after acquiring an additional 99,620 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Stock Performance

C stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.62. 37,907,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,517,844. The firm has a market cap of $100.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.80. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $54.75.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

