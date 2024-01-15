Malaga Cove Capital LLC Buys 3,111 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 941.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPT stock opened at $59.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.92. Sprout Social, Inc. has a one year low of $37.00 and a one year high of $74.07.

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.02). Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 37.44% and a negative net margin of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $85.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 11,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $561,008.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 226,175 shares in the company, valued at $11,329,105.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 11,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $561,008.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 226,175 shares in the company, valued at $11,329,105.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $93,165.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,822 shares in the company, valued at $8,001,134.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,300 shares of company stock worth $4,595,061. Corporate insiders own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

SPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Sprout Social from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stephens started coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

