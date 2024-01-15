Malaga Cove Capital LLC Grows Position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Endava were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAVA. RAM Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 316.3% in the second quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 210,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,896,000 after buying an additional 159,858 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 121.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 649,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,629,000 after buying an additional 355,495 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 62.7% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endava in the third quarter worth about $8,436,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Endava by 8.4% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 84,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares during the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Endava in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Endava from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. HSBC cut shares of Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Endava from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.11.

Endava Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DAVA opened at $77.41 on Monday. Endava plc has a one year low of $44.62 and a one year high of $95.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.94 and a beta of 1.21.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Endava had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $188.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Endava plc will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endava Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

