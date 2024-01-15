Malaga Cove Capital LLC Has $2.14 Million Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. AvalonBay Communities makes up approximately 1.0% of Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. LDR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $996,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 4,428.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $195.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wedbush started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.00.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $182.54 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.19. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.07 and a 12 month high of $198.65. The company has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 100.46%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

