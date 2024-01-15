Malaga Cove Capital LLC Has $427,000 Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 92.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,624.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MPWR opened at $578.76 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $573.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $523.56. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $379.10 and a 52-week high of $647.11. The company has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.70, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.21.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.08. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $474.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.12 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 43.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 3,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.92, for a total transaction of $1,868,166.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 999,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,533,550.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 3,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.92, for a total transaction of $1,868,166.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 999,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,533,550.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.92, for a total value of $417,503.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,442,701.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 172,976 shares of company stock worth $100,381,875. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $573.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.