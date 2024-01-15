Malaga Cove Capital LLC Has $636,000 Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 223.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total transaction of $392,524.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at $388,227,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total value of $392,524.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,227,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $3,823,837.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,736,397.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,538 shares of company stock worth $12,083,142 over the last quarter. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on COF shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.31.

COF opened at $127.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.00 and a 200 day moving average of $109.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.93 and a fifty-two week high of $134.26.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.03%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

