Malaga Cove Capital LLC Has $742,000 Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,646 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 104,263.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 341,697,058 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $69,918,052,000 after acquiring an additional 341,369,646 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 90,390.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,836,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682,419 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $1,276,498,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 58.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,215,626 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,271,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,329 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $397,031,000. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.38.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE UNP opened at $237.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $231.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $246.99.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.90%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

