Malaga Cove Capital LLC Has $930,000 Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 39.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHR. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 344.8% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the second quarter worth $32,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Danaher during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Danaher during the third quarter worth $34,000. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $225.24 on Monday. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $247.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $220.84 and its 200-day moving average is $232.38. The company has a market capitalization of $166.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.40.

View Our Latest Report on DHR

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.