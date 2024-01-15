Malaga Cove Capital LLC Purchases 848 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 848 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 110.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $203.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.76 and a beta of 1.63. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $90.36 and a 52-week high of $204.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $186.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.83.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 32.26%. Equities analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPOT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Pivotal Research raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.30.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

