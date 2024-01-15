Malaga Cove Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 94.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,246 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Netflix by 290.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 94.9% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 108.5% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NFLX. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $495.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $467.67.

NFLX opened at $492.16 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $470.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $434.70. The company has a market capitalization of $215.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.12, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $285.33 and a 52 week high of $503.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total value of $6,694,288.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,305 shares of company stock worth $72,394,458 in the last ninety days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

