Malaga Cove Capital LLC Sells 109 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC cut its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $342,413,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 70.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,857,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,721,000 after acquiring an additional 767,621 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 34.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,225,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,638,000 after acquiring an additional 569,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 284.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,491,000 after acquiring an additional 567,200 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LHX. UBS Group began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.73.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $207.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $39.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.25 and a 12-month high of $219.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $198.11 and its 200 day moving average is $187.60.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 58.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $900,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,183 shares in the company, valued at $5,164,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

