Malaga Cove Capital LLC Sells 117 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC reduced its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,356 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services comprises about 1.4% of Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 34.4% in the third quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 6.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Quanta Services by 1.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in Quanta Services by 0.8% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 73,922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,829,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in Quanta Services by 22.4% in the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PWR stock opened at $202.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a PE ratio of 43.17 and a beta of 1.09. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $142.18 and a one year high of $219.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $196.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.09. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.68%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PWR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.50.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

